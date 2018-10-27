हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Congress releases second list of 37 candidates

Congress on Saturday evening released a list of 37 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Congress releases second list of 37 candidates

Congress on Saturday evening released a list of 37 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018.

This is the second list that Congress has released for Chhattisgarh. 

According to a party statement, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Bhupesh Baghel will contest from the Patan assembly constituency. Baghel was embroiled in an alleged sex CD scandal involving a state minister.

TS Singh Deo, the Congress Legislature Party leader, will contest from Ambikapur, while former Union Minister Charan Das Mahant will contest from Sakti.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP, which has been governing the state since 2003, from power this time.

Assembly election in the state will be held in two phases. 

A total of 18 assembly seats in the Naxalism-hit areas will go to polls in the first phase of polling on November 12. The second phase of polling for the remaining seats 72 will be held on November 20 and results will be out on December 11.

Following is the complete list of candidates released by Congress till now: 

No. of Constituency Name of Constituency Selected Candidates
2 Dr Vinay Jaiswal Manendragarh
4 Khelsai Singh Premnagar
5 Paras Nath Rajwade Bhatgaon
6 Premsai Singh Tekaam Pratappur
7 Brihaspati Singh Ramanujganj
10 TS Singh Deo Ambikapur
11 Amarjeet Bhagat Sitapur
12 Vinay Kumar Bhagat Jashpur
13 Uttam Dan Minj Kunkuri
14 Rampukar Singh Pathalgaon
17 Smt. Uttari Jangde Sarangarh
18 Umesh Patel Kharsia
19 Laaljit Singh Rathia Dharamjaigarh
20 Shyamlal Kanwar Rampur
21 Jaisingh Agrawal Korba
24 Gulaab Singh Raj Marwahi
26 Shatrugan Lal Chandrakar Lormi
27 Rakesh Patre Mungeli
32 Dilip Lahariya Masturi
33 Chunni Lal Sahu Akaltara
35 Charan Das Mahant Sakti
36 Ram Kumar Yadav Chandrapur
44 Ms. Shakuntala Sahu Kasdol
46 Sunil Maheshwari Bhatapara
48 Satyanarayan Sharma Raipur Rural
49 Vikas Upadhyay Raipur City West
52 Dr Shiv Kumar Dahria Arang
53 Dhanendra Sahu Abhanpur
54 Amitesh Shukla Rajim
55 Sanjay Netam Bindranawargarh
62 Bhupesh Baghel Patan
63 Ms. Pratima Chandrakar Durf-Rural
64 Arun Vora Durg City
65 Devendra Yadav Bhilai Nahar
67 Guru Rudra Kumar Ahiwara
68 Ravindra Chaubey Saja
72 Mohammad Akbar Kawardha
79 Antagarh Anoop Naag
80 Bhanupratappur Manoj Singh Mandavi
81 Kanker Shishu Pal Sori
82 Keshkal Santram Netam
83 Kondagaon Mohan Lal Markam
84 Narayanpur Chandan Kashyap
85 Bastar Lakheshwar Baghel
86 Jagdalpur Rekhchand Jain
87 Chitrakot Deepak Kumar Baij
88 Dantewada Ms Devati Karma
89 Bijapur Vikram Shah Mandavi
90 Konta Kawasi Lakhma

Earlier, Congress had released the first list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh. 

The terms of Chhattisgarh will end on January 5, 2019.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018ChhattisgarhCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close