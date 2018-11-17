हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ever seen Mallya, Mehul, or Nirav Modi growing wheat: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Turning up the heat on the BJP ahead of Assembly elections, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking away farmer's wealth through demonetisation and helping defaulting 'friends' Vijay Mallya, Mehul Chokshi and Nirav Modi. 

Taking to Twitter, the Congress president wrote, “Kya aapne Mallya,'Mehul Bhai', Nirav Modi ko gehun ugate dekha hai? Modiji, kisan ka apman mat karo. Pehle aapne notebandi karke kisaan ka paisa boterkar suit-boot wale mitron ko dene ka ghotala kiya. Ab kah rahe ho ki kisan ka woh paisa kala dhan tha. Kisaan ka ye apman, nahi sahega hindustan (Have you seen Mallya, 'Mehul Bhai', Nirav Modi growing wheat? Do not insult the farmer, Modiji. First you, created a scandal by distributing farmer's money to your suited-up friends via note ban. Now you're saying that the farmer's wealth was black money. India will not bear this insult of the farmer),” tweeted Rahul in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Rahul accused the BJP of creating two Chhattisgarhs, one of the rich and the other of the poor and exploited. He added that if farmers` loans would be completely waived-off within 10 days if Congress comes to power after the Assembly elections in the state.

"Chhattisgarh was created so that it natural resources can be utilised for the welfare of the people but now we have two Chhattisgarhs - one of the rich, of those wearing suit-boot and the second of the masses, poor, marginalised, farmers and workers. 

"We don`t want two Chhattisgarhs, we want justice," said Gandhi, addressing a rally in the state. 

Claiming that Rs 3.5 lakh crore of corporate loans were waived off by the Centre, Gandhi demanded Modi answer why was not even a rupee of farm loans had been waived. 

"I had asked Modi why was he not writing-off loans given to the poor farmers, but he never bothered to reply. So from here I declare that within 10 days of coming to power in the state, we will waive off loans of each and every farmer," said Gandhi. 

He said the waiver of farm loans will be offset by recoveries from fraudsters like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who, with the help of the Modi government, had defrauded banks of billions of rupees. 

The second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls in 72 constituencies spread across 19 districts will held on November 20. 

The first phase of polling in 18 constituencies was held on November 12 . The results will be declared on December 11

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018assembly elections 2018Assembly Elections

