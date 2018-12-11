Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018: Raman Singh takes responsibility for BJP's defeat

Raipur: Three-time Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh on Tuesday conceded defeat and said he takes full responsibility for the outcome of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018.

Raman Singh had won three consecutive terms from 2003 and is a political force to reckon with for the BJP in the state. Anti-incumbency was a very real threat to his winning a fourth term and may have eventually led to his downfall. "I take full moral responsibility for this defeat. I was given credit when BJP won three terms in the state, so it is only fair that I take the responsibility for this defeat," he said.

Raman Singh also congratulated Congress for a strong performance. The Congress is all set to form the next government here for the first time since 2003. "We worked for the welfare of the people and for the development of the state. 15 years is a long time and I now hope Congress continues with the good work. I congratulate them for the win," Raman Singh said. "I assure you that we will be a constructive force in the opposition."

Political analysts feel that charges of corruption and ignoring the plight of farmers may have forced BJP to bite the dust in the state. The Congress, on the other hand, assured farm loan waivers, which was a crucial part of its manifesto.