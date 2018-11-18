हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Campaigning for 2nd phase ends

Campaigning for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections ended on Sunday.

Image Courtesy: IANS

Campaigning for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections ended on Sunday.

Voting for 72 constituencies will be held on November 20. The first phase of the elections in Chhattisgarh ended on Monday with around 76% voters turning up for 18 constituencies.

The constituencies that have already undergone polls in the state are -  Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Konta, Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot.

The highest polling percentage was recorded in Dongargaon (85.15), followed by Khujji (84.48), Khairagarh (84.31), Bastar (83.51), Kondagaon (82.84), Dongargarh (82.53), Keshkal (81.32), Chitrakot (80.31), Mohla-Manpur (80), Rajnandgaon (78.66), Kanker (78.54) Jagdalpur (78.24), Bhanupratappur (76.77), Antagarh (74.45), Narayanpur (74.40), Dantewada (60.62), Konta (55.30) and Bijapur47.35 per cent.

The ruling BJP had lost 12 of the 18 seats in the 2013 Assembly polls. Counting of vote for the remaining 72 constituencies will take place on December 11.

