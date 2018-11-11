हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhattisgarh asssembly elections 2018

Chhattisgarh assembly polls: 29 lakh voters, one lakh security men highlight 1st phase

Voters in 18 constituencies across 8 districts under Naxal threat will cast their franchise in the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Chhattisgarh assembly polls: 29 lakh voters, one lakh security men highlight 1st phase
Photo courtesy: ceochhattisgarh.nic.in
Play

Raipur: The election season is all set to kick-start from Monday with the first phase of voting scheduled in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Over 29 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in what is being considered a massive challenge due to the omnipresent threat of Naxals in most of the 18 constituencies in this phase.

Recent attacks from Naxals in Bijapur and Sukma has necessitated the deployment of a large number of security personnel to ensure peace prevails on Monday. "Around one lakh security personnel, including central paramilitary force, have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling in the first phase," Chhattisgarh's Special Director General (anti-Naxal operations) D M Awasthi told PTI. 

A total of 650 companies (roughly around 65,000 security personnel), including of paramilitary forces like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other state forces, have been sent by the Centre for poll duty, he said.

These units are apart from the paramilitary personnel and 200 companies of state forces already engaged in the anti- Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, Awasthi said.

Drones too have been deployed to keep a check on Naxals who have called for a boycott of the elections.

There is, however, more to voting in the first phase than just the Naxal threat and the security arrangements put into place. Following are some of the interesting numerical stats related to voting in the first phase:

Seats polling in the first phase: 18

Candidates: 143

Women candidates: 10

Total voters: 29 lakh

Polling stations: 4,074

EVMs: 4,142

Party-wise candidates: BJP - 18, BSP - 18, Congress - 18, CPI - 8, NCP - 2, CPI-M - 1, Ind and Others - 78

All eyes would primarily be on the battle between Raman Singh, the longest-serving CM of the state, and Karuna Shukla, niece of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. While Raman Singh is looking at winning yet another term, Congress would be hoping to halt his charge by making maximum use of the 'Vajpayee' connection.

Almost every party has made lofty promises in their respective manifestos. Jobs, fight against Naxals and development are some of the common elements in a contest that may well be harder to call out than previously thought.

(With agency inputs. Stats courtesy: ECI)

Tags:
Chhattisgarh asssembly elections 2018Chhattisgarh assembly election 2018Raman SinghConrgessBJPKaruna Shukla

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close