हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Chhattisgarh CM-designate Bhupesh Baghel to take oath on Monday

Many national leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers of several states, are expected to be present in the swearing-in ceremony.

Chhattisgarh CM-designate Bhupesh Baghel to take oath on Monday

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that the decision on the appointment of his deputy and the Cabinet will be taken after his oath-taking ceremony on December 17. The decision was announced following Baghel's meeting with Governor Anandiben Patel.

Many national leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers of several states, are expected to be present in the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking on Naxalism in the state, Baghel said, "The problem of Naxalism is a very serious problem. Nobody can solve it instantly. They have a very strong hold. We will be successful in eliminating them if firm steps are taken with the support of the people in the Naxal-affected areas."

Earlier in the day, Bhupesh Baghel was named the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh following a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

In the two-phase polls that took place on November 12 and November 20, the Congress had romped home to power in Chhattisgarh after 15 years with a two-third majority, winning 68 seats in the 90-member House.

The BJP, which was in power in the state since 2003, was reduced to 15 seats.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018Bhupesh Baghel

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close