assembly elections 2018

Chhattisgarh polls: 2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma

Two rifles have been recovered from the encounter site.

Chhattisgarh polls: 2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Sukma

Raipur: Two Naxals have been gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma. Two rifles have also been recovered from the encounter site.

The incident took place amid polling for the first phase of Assembly elections in the state. 

The 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly is going to polls in two phases - on November 12 and November 20 while the results will be announced on December 11. 

The first phase of polls on Monday covered 18 constituencies of eight Naxal-affected districts that include Bastar, Kanker, Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon.

The ruling BJP had lost 12 of the 18 seats in the 2013 Assembly polls.

The remaining 72 constituencies will witness polling on November 20.

A total of 1,291 candidates are in the fray for the two-phased state polls. In the 2013 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 49 seats, Congress 39, BSP 1 and Independent 1 in the 90-member House.

