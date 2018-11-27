हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana Assembly elections 2018

Congress and TRS are two sides of same coin, involved in dynastic politics: PM Modi in Telangana

Launching a two-pronged attack on the Opposition in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused both the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of indulging in dynasty politics.  

“Congress as well as TRS, both the parties believe in dynastic politics. They are two sides of the same coin. Both parties appease the minority, both parties believe in vote-bank politics, none of them have internal democracy,” said the Prime Minister at an election rally in Telangana's Nizamabad. 

This was the Prime Minister's first rally in the state, which goes to poll on December 7. 

“The Chief Minister of this state is walking on Congress' path. He thinks that if Congress can win elections without doing anything, he too can do it. But he must know that youth of the state are aware of the ground realities.

“Chandrashekar Rao’s apprenticeship was in Congress. He learnt from them and destroyed Telangana, now if those who have done PhD (Congress) come to power, they’ll do 100 times more destruction,” he said, adding, “We believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. We do not believe in vote-bank politics”.

PM Modi also accused the TRS government of doing nothing during its tenure while only the KCR "dynasty" flourished.

Taking a shot at KCR's poll promise of turning  Nizamabad into London, Modi said, “Chief Minister says that he will transform the Nizamabad into London but nothing was done in regards to the development of the state. I asked my helicopter pilot to take an extra round to see CM's claim of making Telangana like London.”

He said Rao did not join Ayushman Bharat scheme under which the Centre would bear medical expenses of the poor to the extent of Rs five lakh a year because of his feeling of insecurity.

Telangana is set to go for polls on December 7. The voting will be held on December 11.

