Congress chief Rahul Gandhi booked for making 'false' claims on Veer Savarkar

MUMBAI: Hindutva icon and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's family is reportedly offended with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's statement that the former had pleaded to the Britishers to be freed from jail and apologised for his activities.

Ranjeet Savarkar, the grand nephew of Veer Savarkar, has filed a police complaint against the Congress president for allegedly making a "false statement" about the iconic Hindutva leader, who is revered by the ruling BJP.

''Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an election rally, had alleged that Veer Savarkar had apologised to the Britishers to be released from jail. It's false. Savarkar ji was jailed for 27 years by the Britishers. I've filed a complaint against him for defaming Savarkar ji,'' Ranjeet Savarkar told ANI.

The complaint against Rahul Gandhi was filed at Mumbai's Shivaji Park police station.

In his complaint, Ranjeet mentioned that Rahul Gandhi's statement that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar - better known as Veer Savarkar - had apologised to the Britishers and pleaded to them in writing to be freed from jail.

Veer Savarkar is widely believed to have popularised the term "Hindutva".

Hitting out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday alleged that women in the country were now scared of coming out fearing attacks.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, who is worshipped by the BJP party as an icon of patriotism, wrote a letter to the British Government to release him when leaders like Mahatma Gandhi were in prison.

Attacking Veer Savarkar, the Gandhi scion said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept the portrait of Veer Savarkar in Parliament...When Britishers were ruling this country, when all the Congress leaders were in prison, Veer Savarkar wrote a letter to the British. He was not 'veer' (gallant)."

The Congress president further alleged that Savarkar wrote that he would do anything for them (British), according to PTI.

"I apologise you. I will not indulge in any political activities. Release me from the prison. With folded hands, I will touch your (British) feet. Please release me from the prison. On the other hand, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Ambedkar and Sardar Patel were fighting for the freedom of the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

He said there were currently two ideologies in the country.

