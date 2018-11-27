Congress divided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, both suffering till date: PM Modi

New Delhi: In yet another attack against Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the grand old party of dividing Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and the residuary Andhra Pradesh state. He added that due to the bifurcation, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are suffering till date.

The Prime Minister further said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee too divided Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar into six states and all of them are progressing at a fast pace.

"Look how Congress divided Andhra Pradesh. Both the states are suffering till date. When Atal Ji divided Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, six states were formed and all of them are rapidly progressing," PM Modi said.

He was speaking at a public rally in Mahbubnagar of poll-bound Telangana.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi launched a two-pronged attack on the Opposition in Telangana and accused both the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of indulging in dynasty politics.

The state goes to polls on December 7 while the counting of votes will be held on December 11.