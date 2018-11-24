हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Congress doesn't have issues to talk about: PM Modi lashes out after Raj Babbar compares sliding rupee with his mother

Raj Babbar had made the controversial remark while addressing a rally in Indore in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Congress doesn&#039;t have issues to talk about: PM Modi lashes out after Raj Babbar compares sliding rupee with his mother

Chhatarpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Congress after its leader Raj Babbar compared the rupee's slide with the age of the former's mother. lashing out at the Congress, the PM said that those who did not have issues to talk about, resort to abusing someone else's mother. 

"When one doesn't have issues to talk about, he resorts to abusing somebody else's mother," the PM said. The Congress leader had made the controversial remark while addressing a rally in Indore in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

"(Before becoming the prime minister) Modi used to say that compared to the (US) dollar, the value of the rupee has fallen to a level where it is almost the same as the age of the then Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh). Mr Prime Minister, at that time, you had not taken his (Manmohan Singh) name out of respect. Although our tradition does not allow this, we wish to say that now the value of the rupee has fallen to the age of your respected mother," he added.

PM Modi while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday also took a dig at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, his government is "not remote-controlled by a madam" and instead has 125 crore people of the country as "high-command". 

Attacking Gandhi, Modi alleged that "coffers of banks were emptied for the rich during the madam's government. However, our government opened doors of banks for the needy youth."

The PM cautioned the Congress against criticising Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "They are worried Shivraj is called mama...Why, don't you remember (Ottavio) Quattrocchi mama and Warren Anderson (then chairman of the Union Carbide) mama," he said, referring to the Bofors scandal and the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy.

He said the Congress was voted out of power in Madhya Pradesh 15 years ago because it indulged in the politics of divisiveness. 

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018Madhya PradeshRupeeNarendra ModiBJPCongressRaj Babbar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close