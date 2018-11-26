हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Congress fed Biryani to terrorists, we feed them bullets: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath says that Congress' divisive politics led to terrorism in the country reaching its peak.

Congress fed Biryani to terrorists, we feed them bullets: Yogi Adityanath
File photo

Makrana, Rajasthan: Continuing his charge against the Congress ahead of the December 7 elections in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the party of practicing divisive politics that has bred terrorism in the country.

Speaking at an event here, Adityanath once again trained his guns at the Congress and accused the party of being soft on terror. "Congress has done divisive politics. As a result of that, terrorism was at its peak in the country," he said. "Today you can see that the terrorists which were fed Biryani by Congress are now being fed bullets by us."

This is not the first time that Adityanath has accused Congress for having created an atmosphere conducive to terrorism. "Congress is the root cause of terrorism that has plagued the country in the past," he had said at a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh last week. "In fact, Congress is the root cause of maladies like separatism, naxalism and corruption in India.

The BJP has repeatedly tried to portray that since the party came to power at the Centre, terrorism has been dealt with with a severe hand. The surgical strike in September of 2016 was cited as an example of how the BJP government is committed to bringing down terror infrastructure across the LoC.

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathRajasthan assembly elections 2018Rajasthan assembly election 2018BJPCongressSurgical strike

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close