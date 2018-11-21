Congress like a ‘barat’ without a groom: Rajnath Singh

BHOPAL: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday equated the Congress with a procession of marriage without the groom. "The Congress party is like a ‘barat’ without a groom," Singh said in Madhya Pradesh. He also attacked the Congress saying that the party is leaderless and lacks command structure.

Claiming that Congress lacks courage, he said that unlike the former, his party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its PM and CM candidates ahead of polls.

He also rubbished the idea of alliances in the ongoing elections and exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in all the three poll bound states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with a clear majority.

Claiming that local Congress leaders in the state of Madhya Pradesh are often seen projecting themselves as chief ministerial candidate, Singh pointed out that it only reflected that the Congress is leaderless and lacks command structure.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction at the Centre and said “Acche Din” exist in the country and it is only a perceptional problem of those who don’t appreciate it. He also touched upon the state of the country’s economy, saying that it has progressed in an unprecedented manner under the present regime and if the same growth rate continues then India will stand among top three economies of the world by 2033.

“The Congress party has systematically ruined the economy of the country and states over the years during their regime whereas we have given a tremendous boost to the economy. Though no political party or government is perfect, our party is run by an ideology and political thought, and if our growth rate continues like this, India will stand among top three economies of the world by 2033,” said Rajnath.

Holding the Congress responsible for “credibility crisis” in politics currently, Singh said that the election manifesto of the Congress proved that they have not even partially fulfilled the promises they had made.