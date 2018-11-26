Congress only interested in caste-based politics, not work: Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched yet another scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of promoting caste bias and questioning the valour of the Indian Army. Addressing a poll rally in Bhilwara in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman further asserted that India would never forget the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Targeting the Congress over recent remark on Modi’s caste by senior leader CP Joshi, the Prime Minister accused the grand old party of promoting casteism. “Congress promotes casteism. They ask about Modi’s caste. When the Prime Minister of the country travels abroad, then people at those places see just one caste – 1.5 billion Indians,” he said.

“They will give an account of their work only if they have worked. They are just bothered about asking what your caste is, who is your father,” he added.

Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his holidays without naming him, Prime Minister Modi further said, “Did you ever hear that I took a holiday? Did you ever hear I went somewhere for leisure or was missing for a week? I give an account of each and every decision I take and the work that I do.”

He further referred to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, asserting that the perpetrators would surely be brought to justice.

“India will never forget 26/11 attack, and neither forget the perpetrators. Justice will surely be done, I want to assure the country,” said Prime Minister Modi.