Congress release third list for Rajasthan polls; LJD, RLD get two seats each

Out of 18 seats, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal will be contesting on two seats each and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest on one seat.

Congress release third list for Rajasthan polls; LJD, RLD get two seats each

Congress on Sunday released the third list of 18 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections. Out of 18 seats, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal will be contesting on two seats each and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest on one seat.  The list of was announced by the party's central election committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik.

Amit Chachan will contest from Nohar, B.D. KaIla from Bikaner, Yashpal Gehlot from Bikaner East, Subhash Meel from Khandela, Aimamuddin Ahmed Khan from Tijara, Dr. Karan Singh Yadav from Kishangarh Bas, Murari Lal Gurjar from Nagar, Dilip Chaudhary from Jaitaran, Mahaveer Rajpurohit from Pali, Nandaram Thakan from Kishangarh, Manish Mewada from Asind and SC Rakesh Boyat from Keshoraipatan. 

The seats that have been given to alliance partners are Mundawar and Kushalgarh to Loktantrik Janata Dal, Bharatpur and Malpura to Rashtriya Lok Dal and Alliance and Bali to NCP.

 

Earlier on Saturday, the party had released the second list of 32 candidates in which Congress fielded ex Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manvendra Singh to contest against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency.

