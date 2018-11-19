हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Congress releases final list of 6 candidates for Telangana Assembly polls

The list was announced by the general secretary of the Congress's Central Election Commission, Mukul Wasnik.

Congress releases final list of 6 candidates for Telangana Assembly polls

New Delhi: The Congress has released its final list of six candidates for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. The list was announced late on Sunday by the general secretary of the Congress's Central Election Commission, Mukul Wasnik.

The party is sharing some seats with TDP and some other like-minded parties. The Congress has so far released lists for 94 candidates for the state which goes to polls on December 7.

The party had initially released a list of 65 candidates, followed by 10 and 13 candidates in other lists.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the sixth list of six candidates for the upcoming polls in the state. The counting of votes for the high-stakes elections will take place on December 11.

The Telangana State Assembly was dissolved prematurely in September on the recommendation of the ruling K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsTelangana Assembly elections 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close