Congress releases first list of 152 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls

Jaipur: The Congress has released its first list for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls. The list of 152 candidates was out late on Thursday night.

The list was announced by party's central election committee General Secretary Mukul Wasnik.

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of the candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan. @INCRajasthan pic.twitter.com/AFZz3mkQIM — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) November 15, 2018

Assembly elections, fielding former chief minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and state party president Sachin Pilot from Tonk seat.

Former National Commission for Women chief Girija Vyas will contest from Udaipur, while senior party leader C P Joshi will be party nominee from the Nathdwara assembly seat.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rameshwar Lal Dudi, is the Congress's candidate from the Nokha assembly seat.

AICC Secretary Harish Chaudhary will contest the polls from the Baytoo seat.

Former BJP MP Harish Meena, who had switched over to the Congress on Wednesday, has been fielded from Deoli Uniara.

The 200-member Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 7 in Rajasthan. The counting will be held on December 11.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had on Wednesday announced its second list of candidates for 31 Assembly constituencies

In 2013, the party under Vasundhara Raje had won a whopping 163 of the 200 assembly seats in the state.

However, in the last two decades, the state has witnessed the incumbent party losing the assembly polls.

