हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

Congress releases fourth list of 29 candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls

The grand old party had earlier announced three lists of 155, 16 and 13 candidates respectively for the 230-member MP Assembly.

Congress releases fourth list of 29 candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls

Bhopal: The Congress on Wednesday released its fourth list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. The grand old party had earlier announced three lists of 155, 16 and 13 candidates respectively for the 230-member MP Assembly. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh will contest from Waraseoni on a Congress ticket.

The BJP has, meanwhile, released two lists of 177 and 17 candidates respectively for the assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budhni seat.

Polls for Madhya Pradesh assembly will be held on November 28 while the results will be announced on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Assembly Electionsassembly elections 2018Madhya Pradesh Assembly electionsMadhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close