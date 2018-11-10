हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Congress releases manifestos but never fulfils promises: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Soon after the Congress party released its manifesto for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday attacked the grand old party saying that it has never fulfilled the promises made in their election manifestos.

He further said that even though Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had promised to do away with poverty in the country, they did not do it. However, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shivraj Chouhan himself who fulfilled the promise made by the late Congress veterans.

"Congress today released its election manifesto, they only release manifestos but never fulfil them. Even Indira ji and Rajiv ji had promised to remove poverty but didn't do it. Their promise was fulfilled by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PM Modi that is why Congress is angry," Shivraj Chouhan said. 

His statement came while the Chief Minister was addressing a gathering in Anuppur.

Earlier in the day, the Congress launched the election manifesto for the MP polls 2018. The manifesto called 'Wachan Patra' was launched by state Congress leader Kamal Nath in Bhopal. It was released in the presence of Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh and other senior party members.

In the manifesto, several issues including that of the farmer loans, employment, women security, and several others were assured.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for polls in a single phase on November 28. Results will be announced on December 11.

