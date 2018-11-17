हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress releases third list of 13 candidates for Telangana Assembly polls

The Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies.

Amaravati: Congress on Saturday released its third list of 13 candidates for the upcoming December 7 Telangana Assembly elections. The grand old party in its first and second list announced names of 10 and 65 candidates.

The Congress has teamed up with TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) to form a "grand alliance" for the upcoming polls. It has allotted 14 seats to Telugu Desam Party (TDP), eight to Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and three to Communist Party of India (CPI). However, the CPI has been pushing for at least five seats, though it said it would remain in the alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has so far announced names of 93 candidates for the state assembly elections.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly Elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

