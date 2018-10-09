हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Congress supports 'Bharat tere tukde honge', BJP stands for nation building: Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh

BJP chief Amit Shah targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter has been “day dreaming” about victories in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/AmitShah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging that the grand old party backs the concept of ‘Bharat tere tukde honge (India you will be divided)’. He was speaking at a youth summit in Gwalior in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Shah shared photographs from the event and asserted that the youth of the country is with the BJP, which does politics of “nation building”.

Tweeting in Hindi, the BJP president said, “Addressed a youth summit in Gwalior. Country’s youth is with the BJP, which does politics of nation building and not with the Congress, which supports ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’.”

“The youth in Madhya Pradesh have once again decided to make their beloved Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan victorious with a huge mandate again,” the BJP chief further tweeted.

Speaking at another public meeting in Shivpuri in the poll-bound state, Amit Shah targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter has been “day dreaming” about victories in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Asking the Gandhi scion to “wake up to the ground reality”, the BJP president said, “Rahul Gandhi is dreaming of forming governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, whereas BJP’s hold there (poll-bound states) is unshakeable.”

Shah further reached out to the BJP workers, saying that if all of them come together with all their strength, the BJP will easily win assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the results of which is slated to be declared on December 11.

Madhya Pradesh will go to poll in a single phase on November 28 while voting in Rajasthan will be held on December 7. Polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20. Voting in Mizoram and Telangana will be held on November 28 and December 7, respectively.

