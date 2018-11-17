हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan assembly elections 2018

Congress suspends Spardha Chaudhary for raising doubts on ticket distribution

Zee News' Shashi Mohan reports that Spardha Chaudhary was expelled on disciplinary grounds.

Congress suspends Spardha Chaudhary for raising doubts on ticket distribution
Photo courtesy: Zee Rajasthan

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday expelled Spardha Chaudhary from the party for six years on disciplinary grounds after she alleged that Sachin Pilot was taking money for tickets for the upcoming Rajasthan elections.

Congress had, on Thursday, released its first list of candidates for the December 7 elections in the state but Chaudhary did not get a ticket to contest elections from Fulera. She later alleged that state party chief Pilot had taken money in lieu of tickets for the crucial elections. On Saturday morning, her supporters even staged a protest outside Rahul Gandhi's official residence in Delhi. The ruckus was a major embarrassment for the national party which is looking to upstage BJP and Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan. Pilot's car was also surrounded by Chaudhary's supporters for a brief while.

This led to the Congress suspending Chaudhary, who was the vice president of the state women's wing.

Meanwhile, there have also been reports of in-fighting among top Congress leaders Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over ticket distribution. Both, however, are contesting the elections and have attempted to put up a united front in public.

