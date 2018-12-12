हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress to take call probable CM faces in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan on Wednesday

The Congress party is expected to take a call on its chief ministerial candidates in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. 

In Rajasthan, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was held in the Pradesh Congress Committee office which the elected MLAs of the party were present. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Sachin Pilot attended the meet.

A second meeting will be held later in the day, in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be briefed and the final call will be taken.  

In Rajasthan, both Pilot and Gehlot are top contenders for the top post. 

While in Chhattisgarh, the name of senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has emerged as the possible chief ministerial candidate. Baghel was elected as the head of the Chhattisgarh unit of the party in 2014.

In Madhya Pradesh, names of Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are doing the rounds for chief ministerial posts.

The party emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh by winning 114 seats. It also emerged victorious in Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh.

