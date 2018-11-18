Congress trying to bring 'Rakshas Raj' back: Yogi Adityanath in Chhattisgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday blamed the Congress for terrorism and naxalism in the country. "Congress supports everything that is against the welfare of the country.

While focussing on the need for Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said that the Congress wants to bring back Rakshas raj and added that a temple for Ram should be built. "Before Treta yuga, there was Rakshas Raj. Then Lord Ram got rid of the devils. Congress leaders are trying to bring back the time of devils in the country. Now, efforts are on to bring back Ram Rajya in the country.

He also blamed the Congress for insulting the personnel of the armed forces and security forces belonging to Chhattisgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked Congress while addressing a rally on the last day of campaign for the second and final phase of polling for Chhattisgarh Assembly election. He said four generations of a family ruled the country and "benefited from being in power", but the country did not benefit from their rule.

He alleged that Dalit leader Sitaram Kesri was not allowed to complete his term as Congress president, and was "thrown out of office" to make way for Sonia Gandhi as the new party chief. "The country knows that Sitaram Kesri, a Dalit, was not allowed to complete his five-year-term as Congress president; he was thrown out of office and into the footpath to make way for Sonia Gandhi as the new party chief," Modi said.

The prime minister claimed that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh also faced a lot of challenges from the then Congress government at the Centre. "For 10 years, the Centre was ruled by a 'remote-control' government which never paid attention towards Chhattisgarh," Modi alleged.

