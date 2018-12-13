हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Congress vs Congress: Sachin Pilot's supporters block roads in Karauli and Dausa

In a race between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot towards the CM's post, Rajasthan remains on tenterhooks.

Congress vs Congress: Sachin Pilot&#039;s supporters block roads in Karauli and Dausa
ANI Photo

Jaipur: The ground situation in Rajasthan over who would be the next chief minister of the state from Congress is threatening to spiral out of control with supporters of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot getting increasingly agitated over the pending decision. By Thursday evening, Pilot's supporters had blocked a key road in Karuali and damaged a highway bus in Dausa while demanding the CM's post for their leader.

Congress managed to secure a win in the Rajasthan assembly elections even without naming a CM face for the state. It is reported that both leaders - former CM Gehlot and state unit president Pilot - played a key role in reversing the fortunes of the party. Now, supporters of both leaders feel that their leader deserves to be named CM. A final decision has been left to national party president Rahul Gandhi.

While a final decision is awaited, party sources say that Gehlot's name has been almost finalised. These reports have led to flaring up of the situation on ground with supporters of Pilot carrying placards - sloganeering in his support - and blocking a key road in Karauli. Tyres were burnt to block the regular passage of traffic even as hundreds gathered to demand their youth leader - and not Gehlot - be named CM.

A state highway was also blocked in Dausa and a bus was damaged by agitators. Hundreds of trucks, commercial vehicles and private vehicles were halted here.

This prompted Pilot to immediately fire a tweet in which he appealed to his supporters to maintain calm.

 

 

There is a fear that the situation could spread to other parts of the state, and similar scenes could also unfold in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the race to the CM's post is being contested long after elections are over. In MP, supporters of Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have gathered with demand for their leader to be named CM while in Raipur, supporters of Bhupesh Baghel and TS Sehdev clashed.

Critics have taken the opportunity to slam Congress and have said that the party is incapable of providing a stable government if it cannot even keep its cadre united.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiCongressBJPAshok GehlotSachin PilotRajasthan assembly elections 2018Rajasthan assembly election 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close