हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Congress wants 'Made in Telangana', not 'Made in China': Rahul Gandhi at Kodad

Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Andhra Pradesh chief Chandrababu Naidu held a rally in Telangana's Kodad on Wednesday. 

Congress wants &#039;Made in Telangana&#039;, not &#039;Made in China&#039;: Rahul Gandhi at Kodad
File Image (Courtesy: IANS)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Andhra Pradesh chief Chandrababu Naidu held a rally in Telangana's Kodad on Wednesday. 

While addressing the gathering, the Congress chief said that he wants a day to come when people of the state start wearing clothes "Made in Telangana" instead of "Made in China". He said that people are using mobile phones and wearing clothes produced by China, but Congress wants a day to come where people will have clothes made in Telangana. 

Rahul, along with Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having a partnership with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Congress chief, at the rally, took a vow to end the BJP-rule at the Centre as well as the state. 

"In a few days, a storm will come in Telangana, a storm of change will come, and the voice of people of Telangana will again control the state, and fulfil the dreams of Telangana," he said predicting victory for the Congress-led alliance in the December 7 Assembly polls.

"We would like to stand with you to complete this task. We will listen to you and run the state. We want to build your Telangana and this is going to happen", Gandhi said.

Addressing his last campaign meeting in Telangana ahead of the polls, Gandhi alleged "there is a partnership between Narendra Modi and KCR (as Rao is referred to by many). KCR supports Narendra Modi in Delhi (at the central level)."

In this context, he noted that the TRS had supported the BJP-led NDA government on GST, demonetisation, and Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections.

The "real name" of TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) is T-RSS, Telangana-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), Gandhi said.

"And its (TRS) job is to protect Narendra Modi in the country. We are going to break this partnership. First, we will defeat KCR here (in Telangana). And then, Congress and other parties will defeat Narendra Modi," he said.

"We are firm on removing Narendra Modi," he added.

Gandhi said Modi in his speeches criticises him, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of the Congress-led alliance in Telangana but spares KCR.

"Narendra Modi has got the remote control of Telangana. KCR did corruption. CBI and ED are in the hands of Narendra Modi", he charged.

Targeting the TRS government, he claimed that 4,500 farmers committed suicide during its regime in the state, which today also has 35 lakh unemployed youth.

Gandhi charged Modi and KCR with not doing anything for the welfare of farmers, and said the first thing that the Congress-led alliance government would do after coming to power was to waive loans of farmers.

He also claimed that Modi waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore loan of 15 rich people in the country, while "his friend" KCR redesigned projects to help "rich contractors".

When Telangana was formed, it was a revenue-surplus state but today it has a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh crore, he alleged and said KCR's son's (K T Rama Rao) income reportedly jumped by 400 per cent during the period.

Accusing KCR of running "family rule" in Telangana, he said it would not be one family rule after the Congress-led alliance comes to power. "The people of Telangana will run the state."

Gandhi further told the crowd: "Our aim is to snatch money from the thieves and give it to honest people...We will take money from the pockets of Anil Ambani, Mehul Chowksi, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and give it to you."

TRS like the BJP is going it alone in the Assembly polls. The Congress and TDP are part of the 'People's Front' which also comprises the CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsTelangana Assembly elections 2018Rahul GandhiCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close