Congress wins Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Assembly elections, single largest in Madhya Pradesh; TRS sweeps Telangana; MNF takes Mizoram

It has been a tale of comebacks and holding the fort in the Assembly elections 2018 for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram. While the Congress put up a credible show in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where it secured a massive victory in the former and managed to secure a simple majority along with its allies in the latter, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi swept back to power in India’s newest state with a thumping 3/4th majority. In the tiny state of Mizoram, it was the Mizo National Front which unseated the Congress from the Northeastern state.

However, the most thrilling and intense battle of the day was fought in Madhya Pradesh, where both the Congress as well as the BJP were locked in a tough and nail-biting contest.

Here’s a look at the verdict delivered by the five states:

Madhya Pradesh: It was a neck-and-neck contest between the Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, with the tallies of both the parties going up and down with each passing hour. Even after more than 12 hours of counting of votes, the final picture remained unclear, even as Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that he was hopeful of a victory in the state.

Though the results came as a setback to Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, the ruling party ensured a photo finish despite the anti-incumbency factor. As the trends poured in through the day, it was also expected that smaller parties like the Bahujan Samajh Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party, which won two seats and one seat respectively, would play the kingmaker. There were also reports of political consultations among all the parties over offering support to either the BJP or the Congress. The final picture in Madhya Pradesh is expected to get clear by late Tuesday night.

Rajasthan: Another state that witnessed a close contest between the two major parties was Rajasthan, where the Congress, with the help of the RLD, managed to topple Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government with a wafer-thin majority. Of the 199 constituencies that went to polls, the Congress won 99, BJP bagged 73 while BSP and others got six and 21 seats respectively. Following the results, Vasundhara Raje conceded defeat as she submitted her resignation to the state Governor. Reacting on the loss, Vasundhara said that she “expects the Congress to carry forward” the works done by her government. With Vasundhara quitting her post, it is now awaited as to who the Congress would name as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The frontrunners in the race are Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, and the Congress has said that a decision of the issue will be taken by Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh, which has been a BJP bastion under Raman Singh, has now decided to bring about a change in government. The Congress registered an impressive performance in the Naxal-hit state, security a two-third majority. As per official trends and results, the Congress tally will settle at 68 seats while the BJP would manage victory on 16 seats. The other alliance in the fray – Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) – bagged six seats, not impacting the results majorly in any way. Raman Singh conceded defeat on Tuesday evening, saying that he took responsibility for the debacle as the elections were fought under him. The Congress is yet to decide on the Chief Minister.

Telangana: Telangana delivered a clear verdict, giving absolute majority to K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which bagged as many as 88 out of 119 Assembly seats. Despite a united opposition in the form of Prajakutami, comprising the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party, the CPI and the Telangana Jana Samithi, KCR retained power with a thumping majority. Following the results, KCR said that he was in consultation with other parties and would certainly play an active role in the national politics. Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which had pledged its support to KCR even before the counting of votes, bagged seven seats.

Mizoram: The Congress party lost its last bastion in northeast, Mizoram, in Assembly elections 2018. The Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Zoramthanga, winning 26 out of the 40 Assembly seats. The ruling Congress was decimated, by managing to win just five seats, and Lal Thanhawla said that the verdict was not something that the party had expected. Following the results, Zoramthanga said that it would form government on its own, adding that his party was not in need of any alliance partner.