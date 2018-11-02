हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018

Congress workers in Chhattisgarh break chairs, smash pots over poll ticket distribution

Broken chairs. Smashed flower pots. Sloganeering. These were just some examples of how things went out of hand for the Congress at its party offices in both cities.

ANI Photo

Raipur: At a time when the Congress is looking to take the fight to BJP, its own workers in the state of Chhattisgarh have begun fighting among themselves ahead of the crucial assembly elections here. Ugly scenes unfolded on Thursday night at the party offices in Raipur and Bilaspur when arguments over ticket distribution resulted in absolute ruckus.

Broken chairs. Smashed flower pots. Sloganeering. These were just some examples of how things went out of hand for the Congress at its party offices in both cities. News agency ANI reported that in the Raipur office, there was an argument over the Raipur South seat which resulted in flared tempers. Congress leader R Tiwari did attempt to diffuse the situation later. "It is Congress worker's sentiments for the seat as they have the right to speak. A discussion was held with them after which they left," he said. While the workers may have left eventually, the scenes of ruckus were for all to see.

 

 

Congress office in Bilaspur too witnessed chaotic scenes with party workers indulging in sloganeering, allegedly over ticket distribution. Party leader Narendra Bolar - much like Tiwari - attempted to downplay the incident. "Workers think that those continuously working for the party should be given tickets. No one is a rebel here. We are a family and are united against BJP," he said.

At a time when the party is trying to challenge three-time CM Raman Singh, such incidents could cause major embarrassment to the Congress ahead of polling in two phases here - November 12 and 20. What could deliver a major blow to the party though is that not just party workers but even top leaders are reportedly sparring.

