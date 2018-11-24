Country going through difficult phase, intolerance on rise: former President Pranab Mukherjee

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
former President

The former president said that there is disillusionment with governance and functioning of institutions.

NEW DELHI: Taking a subtle dig at the BJP-led Centre, former President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday said that citizens are disillusioned with governments and efforts should be made to win back the people's trust to save India's democracy.

“In the recent past institutions have come under severe strain and their credibility is being questioned. There is widespread cynicism and disillusionment with the government and the functioning of the institutions,” said Mukherjee at the inauguration of a national conference on "Towards Peace, Harmony and Happiness: Transition to transformation" organised by Pranab Mukherjee Foundation and the Centre for Research in Rural Development (CRRID).

“The country is passing through a difficult phase. The land which gave the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and civilisational ethos of forgiveness, tolerance and acceptance is now in news for rising intolerance, rage and infringement of human rights,” he added. 

Noting that there is disillusionment with governance and functioning of institutions, the former president said they are a mirror of national character and must immediately win back the people's trust to save India's democracy.

"Our Constitution provides a delicate balance of power between various institutions of the state. This balance has to be maintained," he said.

In the last 70 years, the former president said, the country has established a successful parliamentary democracy, an independent judiciary and strong institutions such as the Election Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General, Central Vigilance Commission and the Central Information Commission that sustain and support our democratic structure. 

With agency inputs

