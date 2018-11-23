CP Joshi's casteist remark on PM Modi against Congress' values, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday distanced himself from his senior party member CP Joshi's controversial remark that 'only Brahmins know and can talk about Hinduism'.

Slamming Joshi, the Congress chief said that the former's comment is the opposite of the values of the grand old party. He further said that his party leaders should not give statements which can hurt sentiments of any section.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "CP Joshi's comment is the opposite of the values of Congress party. Party leaders should not give statements which can hurt sentiments of any section."

"I am sure Joshi ji will realise his mistake, keeping party's principles in mind. He should regret his statement," the tweet added.

सी पी जोशी जी का बयान कांग्रेस पार्टी के आदर्शों के विपरीत है। पार्टी के नेता ऐसा कोई बयान न दें जिससे समाज के किसी भी वर्ग को दुःख पहुँचे। कांग्रेस के सिद्धांतों, कार्यकर्ताओं की भावना का आदर करते हुए जोशीजी को जरूर गलती का अहसास होगा। उन्हें अपने बयान पर खेद प्रकट करना चाहिए। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2018

The Gandhi scion's statement came after a video of Joshi surfaced on Thursday in which he is heard saying that only pandits and brahmins knew about Hinduism and were learned enough to speak about it.

"Does anyone know what is the caste of Uma Bharti? What is the caste of Sadhvi Ritambhara? In this country, if anyone knows about religion, it is the pandits and the brahmins," Joshi is heard saying in the video.

Uma Bharti is a Lodhi, and she talks about Hinduism, Modi ji talks about Hinduism. Its only Brahmins who don't talk about it. The country is being misled. Religion and governance are 2 different things. Everyone has the right to practice their religion: CP Joshi, Congress https://t.co/dD3Umquyo4 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

Joshi was speaking at an event in Rajasthan's Nathdwara. The state is going to polls in a single phase on December 7 while the counting is scheduled to be held on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)