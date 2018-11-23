हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

CP Joshi's casteist remark on PM Modi against Congress' values, says Rahul Gandhi

Slamming Joshi, the Congress chief said that the former's comment is the opposite of the values of the grand old party.

CP Joshi&#039;s casteist remark on PM Modi against Congress&#039; values, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday distanced himself from his senior party member CP Joshi's controversial remark that 'only Brahmins know and can talk about Hinduism'. 

Slamming Joshi, the Congress chief said that the former's comment is the opposite of the values of the grand old party. He further said that his party leaders should not give statements which can hurt sentiments of any section.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "CP Joshi's comment is the opposite of the values of Congress party. Party leaders should not give statements which can hurt sentiments of any section."

"I am sure Joshi ji will realise his mistake, keeping party's principles in mind. He should regret his statement," the tweet added.

The Gandhi scion's statement came after a video of Joshi surfaced on Thursday in which he is heard saying that only pandits and brahmins knew about Hinduism and were learned enough to speak about it.

"Does anyone know what is the caste of Uma Bharti? What is the caste of Sadhvi Ritambhara? In this country, if anyone knows about religion, it is the pandits and the brahmins," Joshi is heard saying in the video.

Joshi was speaking at an event in Rajasthan's Nathdwara. The state is going to polls in a single phase on December 7 while the counting is scheduled to be held on December 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsRajasthan assembly elections 2018Rahul GandhiCP Joshi

Must Watch