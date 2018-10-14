CPI joins hands with Ajit Jogi's JCC and BSP for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

Days after Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party joined hands with Ajit Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, the Communist Party of India has also joined the alliance to fight the upcoming polls in Chhattisgarh.

Mayawati will be giving two of the seats from her share to the CPI to fight the polls. The CPI will be contesting on Kunta and Dantewada seats.

"CPI has a stronghold in Bastar. Today we announced that CPI candidates will contest elections with us on Kunta and Dantewada. Mayawati ji has agreed to give those seats to CPI. Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, BSP and CPI will contest election together," Janta Congress Chhattisgarh leader Nitin Bhansali said.

Mayawati had earlier announced that the BSP will be fighting the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections in alliance with Ajit Jogi led Janta Congress Chhattisgarh. Jogi will be the CM face for the alliance in the state.

Mayawati had agreed that the BSP will fight on 35 seats while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh will contest on 55 seats.

The BSP had earlier been in talks with the Congress for the polls. However, the alliance could not be worked out over the reluctance of the Congress to give seats to the BSP. The Congress had said that it wants to ally with the BSP, considering the 12 per cent Dalit vote in Chhattisgarh and to counterattack the damage that Jogi's party may cause it in the polls.

After the two leaders announced the alliance, Congress said the tie-up between BSP and JCC has the support of the BJP, which is ruling the state since 2003.

"Pressure from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate on the BSP has led to the creation of this alliance. This alliance had been formed with the BJP's support and the people of the state had an understanding of it," state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel had said.