Decision on Chhattisgarh chief minister on Sunday after MLAs meet, confirms Congress state in-charge PL Punia

The Congress has yet again postponed the announcement of the Chhattisgarh chief minister and will now decide on the top post on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Chhattisgarh Congress state in-charge, PL Punia confirmed that the announcement will take place after the legislature party meeting that will take place on Sunday.

The Congress leader said that Governor Anandiben Patel has given the time of 4.30 pm on December 17 for the oath ceremony and hence there is no hurry in taking the decision. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will take place at 12 pm, added Punia.

"A meeting will be held at 12 pm tomorrow (Sunday). Then we will inform (Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh). Governor has given us the time of 4.30 pm on December 17 for the oath ceremony. So what's the hurry?" asked Punia.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been holding meetings with top party leaders to decide on the post. Rahul met Chhattisgarh's four potential chief minister candidates -- T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant -- at his Tughlaq Lane residence and held discussions with them.

A third round of discussion was held by the Congress chief before selecting the chief minister for Chhattisgarh, where the party romped home to power after 15 years with two-third majority.

Congress' central observer Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC in-charge for party affairs in Chhattisgarh P L Punia were also present at the meeting.

The sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at the Congress chief's residence.

Earlier, they had said that a meeting of the CLP would be held at 4 pm in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. However, it was not clear whether the announcement would be made in the national capital or in Raipur.

With multiple claimants to the Chief Minister`s post in all the three states, there have been tussles between the rival camps, with each of them strongly staking their claims for the post.

The Congress Friday named Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan's next chief minister after several rounds of discussions lasting more than two days. In Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Kamal Nath was made chief minister-designate on December 13. There was high drama both in case of selecting Kamal Nath and Gehlot as the respective chief ministers.

Congress ended the BJP's 15-year rule in Chhattisgarh in the recently concluded Assembly elections by winning 68 of the 90 seats.

Outgoing Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said that he will not move to the Centre but remain in state politics. The Congress, in the recently concluded election, ended the BJP's 15-year rule in the state. "Mai yahi tha aur yahi rahunga (I was here and will stay here)," Singh said at a press conference.