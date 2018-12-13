हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi? No, will live and die in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Three-time-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he plans to lead a constructive opposition in Madhya Pradesh.

ANI Photo

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that he has no plans of shifting base to Delhi despite the recent loss in state assembly elections.

Shivraj had three consecutive terms as the CM of the state but will now have to exit office for a Congress leader. While there have been speculations that a leader of his stature may be given a national role by BJP, Shivraj said he plans to continue working for the people of Madhya Pradesh. "I will not go to the centre. I shall like in Madhya Pradesh and die in Madhya Pradesh," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A day earlier, Shivraj had taken sole responsibility for BJP's narrow loss to Congress in the state assembly elections. "I had great support from the party's leadership and from party workers. I take sole responsibility for the defeat. If I upset some people, I apologize for it," he had said.

Shivraj may now be replaced by either Kamal Nath or Jyotiraditya Scindia as the next CM of the state. Congress has seen what sources are calling an internal srtuggle between the supporters of the two leaders even as the final decision to name a CM has been left to party president Rahul Gandhi.

As far as Shivraj is concerned, he has already assured that his party would play a constructive role in the opposition while warning that he would keep a close watch on how the new state government gos about fulfilling promises made.

