Denied ticket for Rajasthan polls, BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja resigns from party

Jaipur: With barely weeks left for Rajasthan to go to polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gyandev Ahuja on Monday stepped down from the primary membership of the party. He said that his resignation is to protest against the dictatorial attitude of the saffron party.

Ahuja added that he will contest as an Independent on issues like Ram Janmabhoomi, cow protection and Hindutva.

"Protesting against the dictatorial attitude of BJP, I have resigned from primary membership of the party. I will contest as an Independent on issues like Ram Janmabhoomi, cow protection and Hindutva," MLA Gyandev Ahuja said.

The MLA's move came after he was denied a ticket by the BJP for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

On Sunday, the BJP released the fourth list of 24 candidates while on Saturday the third list of eight candidates. The party, so far, has declared 184 out of the total 200 candidates.

The 200-member Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on December 7 in Rajasthan. The counting will be held on December 11.

