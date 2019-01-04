EC announces schedule for assembly election in Rajasthan's Ramgarh constituency

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for election in Ramgarh constituency of Rajasthan's Alwar district.

Rajasthan has a 200-member assembly but polling in Ramgarh was postponed following the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.

According to the schedule, polling will be held in the constituency on January 28 from 8 am 5pm. The election process will be completed before February 2. The candidate will be of the BSP only and the last date for filing nomination is January 10.

The date for scrutiny of nomination of the candidate is January 11 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 14.

The polling for the rest of the 199 constituency in the state took place on December 7 and counting was done on December 11.

The Congress emerged victorious wresting Rajasthan from the BJP and Ashok Gehlot was made as the chief minister.

The election was fought hard by both sides, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi themselves addressing several rallies with corruption, 'dynasty' and religion figuring prominently, even as the ruling party tried to showcase its welfare schemes.