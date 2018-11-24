हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
EC sends notice to CP Joshi over casteist remarks in Rajasthan, seeks reply by Nov 25

The Congress leader, who later apologised for his casteist comment, is contesting in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections from Nathdwara constituency.

Jaipur: The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday sent a notice to senior Congress leader CP Joshi over his controversial remarks that 'only Brahmins know and can talk about Hinduism'. Nathdwara Returning Officer sought his reply by 11 pm on Sunday.

The Congress leader, who later apologised for his casteist comment, is contesting in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections from Nathdwara constituency.

A video of Joshi surfaced on Thursday in which he was heard saying that only pandits and brahmins knew about Hinduism and were learned enough to speak about it.

"Does anyone know what is the caste of Uma Bharti? What is the caste of Sadhvi Ritambhara? In this country, if anyone knows about religion, it is the pandits and the Brahmins," he said.

However, regretting his comment, the Congress leader later tweeted, "Respecting the ideals of the Congress and the sentiments of the party workers, I express remorse for my statement if it caused any hurt to the sentiments of any section of the society."

Joshi was speaking at an event in Setha village of Nathdwara. The state is going to polls in a single phase on December 7 while the counting is scheduled to be held on December 11.

