Ek Aur Jhoot: Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi lying about electrifying all villages

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has termed the claim made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all villages in India have been electrified as a lie. Taking to micrblogging site Twitter, the Congress chief posted a report on the Prime Minister’s claim with hashtag #EkAurJhoot (one more lie).

The Gandhi scion was reacting to a statement made by PM Modi on Twitter that the government had fulfilled a commitment of providing every village in the country access to electricity.

He had tweeted, “28th April 2018 will be remembered as a historic day in the development journey of India. Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity.”

28th April 2018 will be remembered as a historic day in the development journey of India. Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2018

The attack by Rahul Gandhi came a day after the Congress held a Jan Akrosh Rally against the government in the national capital. Speaking at the rally, Rahul Gandhi had said that PM Modi was spreading “lies” against Congress party and its leaders. He accused the BJP and the RSS of sowing seeds of hatred and polarising the country.

The Congress chief had further said his party would win all elections starting with Karnataka and come to power at the Centre in 2019.

"Elections are around the corner. In 2014, the BJP and the RSS machine spread lies against our government. I can tell you here that the Congress party will win Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Rahul added that while the country believed in a religion that was based on truth in everything, one did "not find the truth" in PM Modi's speeches. In his over half-an-hour address, he targeted the PM on the law and order front, besides alleging "double standards" on corruption, "messing up" of the economy and "failure" to provide safety to women, PTI reported.