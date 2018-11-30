हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Even chameleon changes colours less quickly than KCR: Sidhu attacks Telangana CM in Hyderabad

The polling in Telangana is slated to be held on December 7, and the results of the Assembly elections will be declared on December 11.

Hyderabad: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday attacked Telangana caretaker Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao and said even a chameleon does not change colours as quickly as the latter does.

Sidhu accused KCR of backstabbing and ditching UPA chief Sonia Gandhi. The cricketer-turned-politician further claimed that the Telangana Chief Minister does not even go to the Secretariat.

"Even a chameleon does not change colours as quickly as KCR (Telangana CM KC Rao) does. He backstabbed and ditched Sonia Gandhi. He keeps sitting in his 300 cr bungalow, doesn't even go to the Secretariat," Navjot Singh Sidhu said.

Earlier in the day, KCR lashed out at a person who questioned him over his promise of 12 per cent reservation for members of minority community. The TRS chief reacted angrily to the question raised at a public rally in Asifabad and the same was caught on camera.

Sidhu is currently in Hyderabad for election campaigning. The polling in Telangana is slated to be held on December 7, and the results of the Assembly elections will be declared on December 11.

