Fake movers and packers' bill quotation shows Shivraj Singh Chauhan leaving CM's house

Bhopal: Voting in the Madhya Pradesh elections may be over but whether incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan remains in office or not would only be known on counting day - December 11. In the run-up to the crucial results day though, a fake packers and movers' bill quotation has gone viral on social media.

The quotation for Rs 15 lakh shows Chauhan as the customer and outlines that items from the CM's house in Bhopal be shifted to Maharashtra. An email id in the name of Karthikeya, Shivraj's son, is also on the fake paper. The actual address of the CM's house in Bhopal has been put as the location from where the shifting needs to take place.

The shifting company named in the fake quotation paper, complete with their logo, has filed an FIR with the cyber cell unit. Rahul Gupta of Agarwal Packers and Movers, who approached the cyber cell on behalf of his company, said that no such quotation was ever created and that the paper going viral on social media is fake. He also said that someone could be trying to damage the image of his company.

There is also some suspicion that rival parties could have prepared the fake paper in order to take a jibe at Shivraj. This, however, has not yet been established and is only speculation.

Three-time CM Shivraj is looking for a fourth consecutive term and has said he is sure of a win on December 11. Political analysts feel the race could be close with Congress also putting up a confident face. The state had registered record voting - at 75% - on November 28.