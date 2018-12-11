हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Feel sorry for PM Narendra Modi, have learnt a lot from him: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also said that the crushing defeat for Congress in 2014 had taught him much.

Feel sorry for PM Narendra Modi, have learnt a lot from him: Rahul Gandhi
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to power on the back of a large mandate but that he has floundered the golden opportunity.

Speaking on a day which saw Congress set to form governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Rahul said that he felt sorry for PM Modi and added that he had learnt a lot from him. "I was telling my mother that I have learnt a lot from PM Modi. He had a great opportunity to do good when he came to power with a large mandate back in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. I feel sorry for him because he has floundered," said the Congress president.

Rahul also said that the crushing defeat for Congress in 2014 had taught him much. "It was a much-needed lesson for me. I learnt humility and that the voice of the people needs to be heard. The people of our country are the best teachers. PM Modi failed to hear their heartbeat," he said, adding that 'it has been a nice journey since 2014 with a little beating'.

Mocked by opposition leaders, Rahul has often been accused of banking on his family name to rise to the top of the Congres hierarchy. He, however, promised to establish clean governments wherever Congress has been voted to power, adding that the assembly election results show the mood of the people before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

