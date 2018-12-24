Full list of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's ministry

Jaipur: With the expansion of Ashok Gehlot ministry on Monday, 23 elected legislators - 22 Congress and one RLD - were inducted as ministers in the newly-formed Rajasthan government. Among them, 13 MLAs took oath as Cabinet ministers while 10 were sworn in as state ministers.

Here are the lists of council of ministers:

Cabinet Ministers

B D Kalla

Shanti Kumar Dhariwal

Parsadi Lal Meena

Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal

Lal Chand Kataria

Raghu Sharma

Pramod Jain Bhaya

Vishvendra Singh

Harish Choudhary

Ramesh Chand Meena

Udai Lal Anjna

Pratap Singh Khachariawas

Saleh Mohammad

State Ministers

Govind Singh Dotasara

Mamta Bhupesh

Arjun Singh Bamnia

Bhanwar Singh Bhati

Sukhram Vishnoi

Ashok Chandna

Tika Ram Jully

Bhajan Lal Jatav

Rajendra Singh Yadav

RLD's Subhash Garg

Chief Minister Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who took oath on December 17, returned to the state capital on Sunday after spending three days in Delhi for a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party functionaries.

The names of the council of ministers were finalised by the state Congress leaders including Gehlot and Pilot after rounds of discussion with Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.

Rajasthan can have a total of 30 ministers including the chief minister and the Gehlot cabinet will have some vacancies left which will be filled later.

(With inputs from agencies)