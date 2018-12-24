Full list of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's ministry

Jaipur: With the expansion of Ashok Gehlot ministry on Monday, 23 elected legislators - 22 Congress and one RLD - were inducted as ministers in the newly-formed Rajasthan government. Among them, 13 MLAs took oath as Cabinet ministers while 10 were sworn in as state ministers.
Here are the lists of council of ministers:
Cabinet Ministers
B D Kalla
Shanti Kumar Dhariwal
Parsadi Lal Meena
Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal
Lal Chand Kataria
Raghu Sharma
Pramod Jain Bhaya
Vishvendra Singh
Harish Choudhary
Ramesh Chand Meena
Udai Lal Anjna
Pratap Singh Khachariawas
Saleh Mohammad
State Ministers
Govind Singh Dotasara
Mamta Bhupesh
Arjun Singh Bamnia
Bhanwar Singh Bhati
Sukhram Vishnoi
Ashok Chandna
Tika Ram Jully
Bhajan Lal Jatav
Rajendra Singh Yadav
RLD's Subhash Garg
Chief Minister Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who took oath on December 17, returned to the state capital on Sunday after spending three days in Delhi for a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party functionaries.
The names of the council of ministers were finalised by the state Congress leaders including Gehlot and Pilot after rounds of discussion with Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.
Rajasthan can have a total of 30 ministers including the chief minister and the Gehlot cabinet will have some vacancies left which will be filled later.
