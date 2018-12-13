Game of thrones: Divide within Congress spills from Rajasthan, MP to Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Even as factional divides between supporters of prominent leaders in Congress have kept Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on tenterhooks, similar scenes erupted on Thursday in Chhattisgarh as well. Here, supporters of Bhupesh Baghel and TS Sehdev clashes with each other over who would become the next CM of the state.

Supporters of both leaders clashed outside the Baghel's house with ugly scenes of pushing and shoving in full view of the media. Many of those who attempted to separate them and re-establish calm got caught in the clash as well. Loud sloganeering soon ensued with each camp demanding their leader be named the next CM of the state.

The scenes were similar to what has been witnessed in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

In Rajasthan, supporters of Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have been demanding that their respective leader take over the reigns of the state while in Madhya Pradesh, it is a contest between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. While party sources say that Gehlor and Kamal Nath have been selected, an official announcement is still awaited - ensuring that the ground situation remains tense.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, the final decision to name CMs was left to party president Rahul Gandhi. Congress leaders defended the decision saying the party high command needs to have the final say in the matter.

Meanwhile, critics have begun training their guns on the Congress and have said a party that is divided internally cannot provide a stable government. Some have even questioned the democratic processes within Congress if only Rahul is responsible for deciding on CMs. Still others see the developments as a direct fallout of not naming CM candidates in any of the states which went to poll over the last month.