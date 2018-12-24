Gehlot ministry expansion: 13 Cabinet, 10 state ministers take oath in Rajasthan

Jaipur: As many as 23 elected legislators - 22 Congress and one RLD - were inducted as ministers in the newly-formed Rajasthan government on Monday. The 13 cabinet ministers and 10 state ministers took oath at Raj Bhavan in presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Among 10 others, Bulaki Das Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Prasadilal Meena were sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

Chief Minister Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who took oath on December 17, returned to the state capital on Sunday after spending three days in Delhi for a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior party functionaries.

The names of the council of ministers were finalised by the state Congress leaders including Gehlot and Pilot after rounds of discussion with Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.

Rajasthan can have a total of 30 ministers including the chief minister and the Gehlot cabinet will have some vacancies left which will be filled later.

