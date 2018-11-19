If 'Sonia Gandhi ki Jai' viral video is true, Congress should be ashamed: Amit Shah

Narsinghpur/Betul: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday attacked the Congress party citing a viral video which shows its candidate in the Rajasthan Assembly polls "stopping" a party worker from chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and forcing him to raise slogans praising former party president Sonia Gandhi.

Shah attacked the Congress party while addressing public meetings in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, during which he claimed that the incident showed that the main Opposition party had no other concern except for promoting one family.

The BJP president said that if the video doing the rounds on social media was true then the Congress party should be ashamed.

"The Congress should be ashamed. What is your priority? What is in your heart? You have no right to eat grains of this earth if a slogan hailing mother India does not inspire you to do something for the country. This shows the ugly mindset of the Congress," Shah said.

#WATCH: BJP President Amit Shah in Dewas says , "A video is doing rounds and if it is true then a Congress candidate who was chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' was asked to chant 'Sonia Gandhi ki Jai' instead. Congress people should be ashamed." #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/OPtKUpi8zK — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018

Shah alleged that this showed the Congress had a become a "private limited company" of the Nehru-Gandhi family and claimed even a "dying" BJP worker would be charged by hailing 'Mother India'.

He asked people to vote in support of the "pro-people" government run by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.