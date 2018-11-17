Is PM Modi jealous that he was not invited for Imran Khan’s oath ceremony? Sidhu asks

NEW DELHI: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday trained guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning if the latter was jealous for not being invited to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony. "Is PM Modi jealous that he was not called for Imran Khan’s oath ceremony? Is he jealous that he went to Pakistan uninvited for Nawaz Sharif’s birthday," he asked.

He also made allegations against the PM for his involvement in the Godhra riots case. "I will not prove my patriotism to people whose name came up in Godhra (riots case)," Sidhu said.

The cricketer-turned-politician is among the several star campaigners selected by the Congress for poll campaigning in Chhattisgarh. Sidhu has also been asked to campaign for six days each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Sidhu has repeatedly come under fire for his visit to Pakistan for his 'friend' Imran Khan's oath ceremony where he also hugged Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa. BJP, while attacking Sidhu had questioned if he did not remember how their army killed innocent people and army men in India.

After his visit to Islamabad, Sidhu had said that he hoped ties between India and Pakistan would improve with Imran Khan at the helm. "A new morning is here in Pakistan with a new government which can change the destiny of the country," he had said.

Criticising Sidhu for praising Pakistan, the BJP had asked the Punjab minister to become part of Imran Khan's cabinet. "The kind of love he (Sidhu) exudes for Pakistan, the only advice which we can give is Sidhu please proceed to become a part of Imran Khan’s cabinet. Repeatedly engaging with Pakistan shows a conspiracy. It depicts his mentality to divide north and south India and that is a strategy being followed by the whole of Congress," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had said.