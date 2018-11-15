हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018

'Italian agents' forced religious conversions in Chhattisgarh: Yogi Adityanath's veiled attack on Sonia Gandhi

The UP CM alluded to the UPA chairperson without naming her in his public speech.

&#039;Italian agents&#039; forced religious conversions in Chhattisgarh: Yogi Adityanath&#039;s veiled attack on Sonia Gandhi
PTI photo
Play

RAIPUR: In a veiled reference to UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused Italian 'saudagars' (agents) of forcing religious conversions on tribals during the three-year Congress rule in Chhattisgarh. 

“'Italy se ayatit saudagar' (agents imported from Italy), undertook 'anti-national' activities like the conversion of tribals in the state,” said Adityanath at a campaign rally in Jashpur ahead of the second phase of Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, scheduled to be held on November 20. 

The first phase of state elections was held on November 12, which witnessed a 76.28 per cent voter turnout. The counting will be held on December 11. 

“In Congress’s three-year rule in Chhattisgarh, anti-national activity of religious conversion was at its peak by agents of Italy,” he added. Ajit Jogi-led Congress party was in power at the state from 2000 to 2003. 

Referring to rampant activities of mafia in the state, the UP CM said, “Mafia reminds me of Italy. All mafia organisations came from Italy. Late PM Rajiv Gandhi, while referring to the Italian mafia, himself said that Rs 100 is sent from top level but just Rs 10 reaches the ground level. The remaining Rs 90 is taken away by Congress agents. They don't let it reach the public.”

"Anti-national activities were at its peak. Dilip Singh Judeo (late BJP MP) took this menace head on and stopped Jashpur from becoming another Bastar," Adityanath said, adding, “The Hindu society offers milk even to snakes despite knowing that it might bite later. Hindu is the greatest society of the world because we always believes in sacrifices. We Hindus never believe in forced conversion like others. We need to establish a government that can establish a Ram Rajya in Chattisgarh," he said.

With agency inputs

