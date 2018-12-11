हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

JCC leader Ajit Jogi says he's happy that BJP is losing Chhattisgarh assembly elections

The JCC chief told reporters that the people of the state wanted to oust the Raman Singh-led government, which has been in office for 15 years.

JCC leader Ajit Jogi says he&#039;s happy that BJP is losing Chhattisgarh assembly elections

With trends indicating a win for the Congress in Chhattisgarh, former chief minister and Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) president Ajit Jogi said on Tuesday that he was "happy" with the "results" and that people chose the party because they found it the most viable alternative to the BJP.

The JCC chief told reporters that the people of the state wanted to oust the Raman Singh-led government, which has been in office for 15 years.

Jogi, who was in the Congress before he floated his own party, said the assembly results would help his party emerge as a third front in the state.

"I am happy with the results as the BJP is losing," he said.

Trends showed that the Congress was leading in more than 55 seats in the 90-member state assembly, with the BJP falling way behind with leads in 25 seats.

Tags:
Assembly Electionsassembly elections 2018Assembly PollsAssembly polls 2018Chhattisgarh election results 2018Chhattisgarh Assembly Election resultsChhattisgarh elections result 2018CG Assembly election resultsChhattisgarh assembly poll resultsChhattisgarh assembly election winners

Must Watch