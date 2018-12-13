हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
K Chandrashekar Rao

K Chandrashekar Rao takes oath as Telangana CM for second consecutive term

The oath-taking ceremony was held in Hyderabad's Raj Bhavan.

HYDERABAD: TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Telangana for the second consecutive term on Thursday. The oath-taking ceremony was held in Hyderabad's Raj Bhavan.

The TRS swept the Telangana Assembly elections 2018, bagging 88 out of the 119 Assembly seats, decimating the Prajakutami – an alliance of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS). Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which won seven seats, has also supported the TRS.

Rao, who spearheaded the movement for the creation of a separate state of Telangana, took charge of office in 2014 for the first time.

KCR began his political career as a member of the youth Congress, but in 1983, he parted ways with the grand old party to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). His witnessed a swift rise in the Andhra Pradesh polity and went on to become a minister in the NT Rama Rao government. 

Even when the TDP leadership changed, and N Chandrababu Naidu, took control of the party affairs, KCR was a part of the state Cabinet as the Transport Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He also served as the deputy speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. 

He resigned from the post as well as TDP membership in 2001. He claimed that the people of Telangana region were being discriminated against by the Andhra Pradesh leadership, and called for a separate state. 

With the objective of a separate Telangana, KCR founded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which is currently in power in the state. KCR was sworn in as the first chief minister of Telangana on June 2, 2014.

K Chandrashekar RaoKCRTRSTelangana

