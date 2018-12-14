हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kamal Nath to be sworn in as Madhya Pradesh CM on December 17

Kamal Nath told reporters after meeting Governor Anandiben Patel that the ceremony will be held in the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

PTI Photo

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17.

The 72-year-old veteran leader told reporters after meeting Governor Anandiben Patel that the ceremony will be held in the Lal Parade Ground here.

Kamal Nath was accompanied by a delegation of leaders including former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, Vivek Tankha, MP, Arun Yadav and Deepak Babaria, general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh.

He was chosen as the Congress Legislature Party leader at a meeting late Thursday night after two days of consultations, including parleys held by party chief on Thursday.

The party won 114 seats in the 230-member House. It fell two seats short of the halfway-mark, but ensured the support of a total of 121 MLAs with Samajwadi Party - one seat, Bahujan Samaj Party - two, and four Independents backing it.

