Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: After EVM failure, re-polling announced in Hebbal constituency's station

BENGALURU: Amid ongoing voting in Karnataka, re-polling was announced in one of the stations of Hebbal assembly constituency.

The voting was stopped due to the failure of EVMs in polling station number 2. The date of re-polling is yet to be announced.

On Friday, the voting in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Nagar constituency has been deferred after a huge number of voter ID cards were recovered from an apartment in Bengaluru.

The polling in RR Nagar has been re-scheduled for May 28 while the counting and results will be done and announced on May 31.

Karnataka went to polls early on Saturday with 4.94 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fates of over 2500 candidates, contesting from 222 assembly seats.

The ruling Congress in the poll-bound state and the opposition BJP were indulged in a high-pitched battle on the ground and on social media.

The BJP is eyeing to dethrone the Congress government in Karnataka, which is headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP's 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year.

While Siddaramaiah-led Congress is eyeing a second term in the state, BJP wants to spread its wings to the 22nd state.